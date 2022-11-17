Choice Properties REIT (CHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Choice Properties REIT Price Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

Get Choice Properties REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.