China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,509,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 5,036,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 145.4 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

CHVKF stock remained flat at $1.95 during trading on Thursday. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

Get China Vanke alerts:

China Vanke Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.