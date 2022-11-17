China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,509,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 5,036,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 145.4 days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
CHVKF stock remained flat at $1.95 during trading on Thursday. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.
China Vanke Company Profile
