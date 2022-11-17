China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
CHNR opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.35.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.