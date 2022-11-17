Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLDT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. 256,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.96 million, a PE ratio of -90.14 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 186.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 482,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,143 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.