Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CLDT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. 256,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.96 million, a PE ratio of -90.14 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
