Chardan Capital Boosts PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $16.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDSB. StockNews.com started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.52. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

