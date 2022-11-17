Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.84. 1,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.
Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.
