ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Update

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,822 shares of company stock worth $4,733,135. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 34.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 725,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after buying an additional 187,277 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Price Performance

ChampionX stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.15. 17,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,683. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.64.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

