Chainbing Self Reported Market Cap Hits $779.00 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $779.00 million and approximately $6,392.02 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Chainbing token can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00009310 BTC on major exchanges.

About Chainbing

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

