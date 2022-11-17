CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CF traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $101.77. 37,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $232,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 888,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after buying an additional 799,020 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,182,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,509,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.