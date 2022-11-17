Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $537.85

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 537.85 ($6.32) and traded as low as GBX 372.30 ($4.37). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 401.40 ($4.72), with a volume of 719,343 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.33) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Thursday.

Ceres Power Stock Down 11.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £618.54 million and a P/E ratio of -28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 387.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 536.63.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Eric Lakin acquired 5,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 334 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,009.94 ($23,513.44). In other Ceres Power news, insider Tudor Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £57,750 ($67,861.34). Also, insider Eric Lakin acquired 5,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 334 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £20,009.94 ($23,513.44).

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

