Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,600 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 1,178,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 385.4 days.

CPWHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,150.00.

CPWHF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. 2,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

