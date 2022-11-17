Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Century Communities Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,307. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Century Communities by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Century Communities by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 127,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Articles

