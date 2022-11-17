Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.33

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $0.96. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair downgraded Celyad Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

Celyad Oncology Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.