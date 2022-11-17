Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is Bard Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Celsius accounts for 2.2% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Celsius worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.40. 34,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,883. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.03.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

