Celo Dollar (CUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $461,208.15

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $46.19 million and $461,208.15 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,931,149 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

