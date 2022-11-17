Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla Sells 6,275 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 6,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.35, for a total transaction of C$96,321.25.

Celestica Stock Down 1.9 %

TSE:CLS traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.96. The company had a trading volume of 53,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.39. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.28 and a twelve month high of C$17.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

