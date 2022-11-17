CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.96 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $78.96 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,603.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010379 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00043018 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00238139 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

