CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 793,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 168,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $681,037.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $681,037.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,754,088. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 85.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 6.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 201.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.