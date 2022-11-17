CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 793,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CBIZ Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 168,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $681,037.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $681,037.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,754,088. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
