Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Buys A$12,480.00 in Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ – Get Rating) insider Clive Jones bought 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,480.00 ($8,375.84).

Clive Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Clive Jones bought 205,000 shares of Cazaly Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,560.00 ($4,402.68).

Cazaly Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cazaly Resources Company Profile

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, graphite, gold, copper, iron ore, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Halls Creek Copper, Ashburton, Vanrock polymetallic, Yabby, Kaoko Kobalt, McKenzie Springs, and Mount Venn projects.

