Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 2.0% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.78. 175,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,334. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

