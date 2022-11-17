Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.95. 122,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,334. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

