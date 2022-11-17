Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.07% of Catalent worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Catalent by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 66.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Catalent by 88.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 98.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 39,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,523. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $136.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,642,356. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTLT. Bank of America lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

