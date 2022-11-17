Cassia Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 7.2% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,942,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $96.99. 9,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,746. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $107.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26.

