Cassia Capital Partners LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 0.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,341,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.94. 70,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,660,186. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Stories

