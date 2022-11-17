Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

Visa stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.84. The company had a trading volume of 61,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.95 and a 200 day moving average of $200.92. The stock has a market cap of $394.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.