Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.0% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,643,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $362.98. 160,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046,745. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.03 and a 200 day moving average of $360.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

