Casper 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.01 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $283.77 million and $12.01 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,294,239,419 coins and its circulating supply is 10,510,969,129 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,293,079,220 with 10,509,889,391 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02746945 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $10,331,479.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

