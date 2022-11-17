Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after buying an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after buying an additional 738,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.9 %

CARR stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,815. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

