Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

