Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to Neutral

Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €20.00 ($20.62) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of €22.00 ($22.68).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRRFY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Carrefour from €21.00 ($21.65) to €17.50 ($18.04) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carrefour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carrefour from €20.00 ($20.62) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.96.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour Stock Performance

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.