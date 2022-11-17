Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 255,291 shares.The stock last traded at $40.47 and had previously closed at $41.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.