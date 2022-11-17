Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Update

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $522.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

CRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after buying an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,635,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 977,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 636,073 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 573,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after buying an additional 368,093 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.