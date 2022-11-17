CarGurus, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CarGurus in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CarGurus’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.59.

CarGurus Trading Down 3.9 %

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

CARG stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 28.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in CarGurus by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 79,223 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in CarGurus by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

