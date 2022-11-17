Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Cardiovascular Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,156. The stock has a market cap of $587.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.88. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 86.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Further Reading

