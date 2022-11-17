Cardano Market Capitalization Tops $11.21 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.21 billion and approximately $252.05 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.97 or 0.07253353 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00034736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00078077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00059861 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00011081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,157,347,936 coins and its circulating supply is 34,408,829,189 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

