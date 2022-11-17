Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 28,073 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $92.03 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92.

