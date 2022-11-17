Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,258,000 after purchasing an additional 536,324 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,572,000 after purchasing an additional 419,157 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $75.03 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average of $92.15.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

