Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,136 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83.

