Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 143 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cigna by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Up 0.5 %

CI opened at $306.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.18. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $331.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cigna

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.