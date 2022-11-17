Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

NYSE GPI opened at $192.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.61.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total value of $714,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,474.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,286,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

