Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $184.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $238.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.57.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

