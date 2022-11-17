Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 20,668 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2,062.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 622,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 594,080 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $916,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $759,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DAPR opened at $29.79 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $31.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73.

