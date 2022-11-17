Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $217.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.88 and its 200 day moving average is $216.18. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

