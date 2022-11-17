Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $847,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,567,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,847,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,800 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR stock opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

