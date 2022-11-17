Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 410 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,480,000. Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,341,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 235.1% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $95.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $93.07. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $105.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.