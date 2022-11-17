Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capcom in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Capcom Price Performance

Shares of Capcom stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

See Also

