Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $591,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 372,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,390,000 after purchasing an additional 28,229 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,719,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,691,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $395.41. The stock had a trading volume of 172,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $380.24 and its 200 day moving average is $393.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

