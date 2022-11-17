Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $152.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.