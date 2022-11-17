Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 1.9% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 464.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,511. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17.

