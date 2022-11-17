Capasso Planning Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.39. 1,574,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,651,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $238.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

